Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225975
Date Died
December 20, 2013
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Charles Brown
1001 Lakeside Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Thomas Brown
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Bernice E. Rivers
825 Ghen Rd.
Fairlawn OH 44333

Date Died :Friday, December 20, 2013

Text

2017 EST 225975—Estate of Bernice E. Rivers. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
