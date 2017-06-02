Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225975
- Date Died
- December 20, 2013
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Charles Brown
1001 Lakeside Ave.Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Bernice E. Rivers
825 Ghen Rd.Fairlawn OH 44333
Date Died :Friday, December 20, 2013
Text2017 EST 225975—Estate of Bernice E. Rivers. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
