Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225976
Date Died
March 6, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John Paul Fortunato
13730 Milo Ave.
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Date Died :Monday, March 6, 2017

Applicant

Frank A. Fortunato
8904 South Ridge Fork
Sagamore Hills OH 44067-1812
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Ross Fortunato
Christopher R. Fortunato
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 225976—Estate of John Paul Fortunato. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. R. Fortunato, atty.
