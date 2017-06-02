Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225976
- Date Died
- March 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John Paul Fortunato
13730 Milo Ave.Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Date Died :Monday, March 6, 2017
Applicant
Frank A. Fortunato
8904 South Ridge ForkSagamore Hills OH 44067-1812
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher R. Fortunato
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 225976—Estate of John Paul Fortunato. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. R. Fortunato, atty.
