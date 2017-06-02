Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225979
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- November 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Robert J. Williams
3274 Somerset DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas J. Schepis
6181 Mayfield Road-Suite 302
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Decedent
June E. Withers
3680 Norwood RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225979—Estate of June E. Withers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. N. Schepis, atty.
