Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225979
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
November 27, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robert J. Williams
3274 Somerset Drive
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas Schepis
Nicholas J. Schepis
6181 Mayfield Road-Suite 302
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

June E. Withers
3680 Norwood Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225979—Estate of June E. Withers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. N. Schepis, atty.
