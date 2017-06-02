Date Filed Friday, June 2, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225979 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died November 27, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225979—Estate of June E. Withers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. N. Schepis, atty.