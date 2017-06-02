Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225982
- Filing Code
- CRT
Defendant
James Edward Kehres
13516 Aquiline RoadJacksonville FL 32224
Plaintiff
The Glenmede Trust Company, N.a.
25201 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite 270Beachwood OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 ADV 225982—The Glenmede Trust Company, N. a. vs James Edward Kehres. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. M. F. Thomas, atty.
