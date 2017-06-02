Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225983
Filing Code
CRT

Defendant

Marcia E.k. Schwab
555 North Main Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Plaintiff

The Glenmede Trust Company, N.a.
25201 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite 270
Beachwood OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
John Talbot Young Jr.
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth St., Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 ADV 225983—The Glenmede Trust Company, N. a. vs Marcia E.k. Schwab. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. J. T. Young, Jr., atty.
