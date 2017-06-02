Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225983
- Filing Code
- CRT
Defendant
Marcia E.k. Schwab
555 North Main StreetChagrin Falls OH 44022
Plaintiff
The Glenmede Trust Company, N.a.
25201 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite 270Beachwood OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth St., Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 ADV 225983—The Glenmede Trust Company, N. a. vs Marcia E.k. Schwab. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. J. T. Young, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.