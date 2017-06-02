Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225984
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 27, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Scott William Brown
7649 Normandie Blvd., C48Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Ward
Kayla Dunson
7649 Normandie Blvd., C48Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Natural Mother
Mesha Parks
2599 Cooper Brook Rd.Snellville GA 30078
Board of Education
Parma Heights Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 225984—Re: Kayla Dunson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
