Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225984
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 27, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Scott William Brown
7649 Normandie Blvd., C48
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Ward

Kayla Dunson
7649 Normandie Blvd., C48
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Natural Mother

Mesha Parks
2599 Cooper Brook Rd.
Snellville GA 30078

Board of Education

Parma Heights Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 225984—Re: Kayla Dunson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
