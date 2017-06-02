Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225985
Date Died
June 1, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Michael Hoffner
19078 Turkey Meadow Lane
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jean Ramsey-Caputo
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Charles P. Hoffner
19078 Turkey Meadow Lane
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Wednesday, June 1, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225985—Estate of Charles P. Hoffner. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
