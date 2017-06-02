Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225985
- Date Died
- June 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Michael Hoffner
19078 Turkey Meadow LaneStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Charles P. Hoffner
19078 Turkey Meadow LaneStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Wednesday, June 1, 2016
Text2017 EST 225985—Estate of Charles P. Hoffner. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
