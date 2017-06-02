Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225987
- Date Died
- May 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Jerry Charles Kosmach
21030 Wilmore Ave.Euclid OH 44123
Date Died :Friday, May 12, 2017
Applicant
Kathleen Dowd
7935 Augusta LnConcord OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
25550 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 100
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225987—Estate of Jerry Charles Kosmach. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. E. Quinn, atty.
