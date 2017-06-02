Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225989
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- July 1, 2003
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
James C. Pennington
9701 Sunrise Cove Blvd Apt. L-34North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Tuesday, July 1, 2003
Applicant
Jesse Pennington
4310 Royal Saint George Dr.Avon OH 44011
Text2017 EST 225989—Estate of James C. Pennington Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
