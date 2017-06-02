Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225989
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
July 1, 2003
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

James C. Pennington
9701 Sunrise Cove Blvd Apt. L-34
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Tuesday, July 1, 2003

Applicant

Jesse Pennington
4310 Royal Saint George Dr.
Avon OH 44011

Text

2017 EST 225989—Estate of James C. Pennington Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 