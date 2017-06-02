Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225991
- Date Died
- May 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Commissioner
Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave. EastCleveland OH 44115
Applicant
Edward Aube
9360 Misty Oakes Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Dolores E. Aube
9500 Broadview Rd.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Monday, May 23, 2016
Text2017 EST 225991—Estate of Dolores E. Aube. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
