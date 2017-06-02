Date Filed Friday, June 2, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225995 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died March 22, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225995—Estate of Doris K. Parker. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. Y. Price, atty.