Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225995
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- March 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave., EastCleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Doris K. Parker
4181 Lee RoadCleveland OH 44128
Fiduciary
Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave., EastCleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225995—Estate of Doris K. Parker. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. Y. Price, atty.
