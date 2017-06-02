Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225995
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
March 22, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Doris K. Parker
4181 Lee Road
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Fiduciary

Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225995—Estate of Doris K. Parker. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. Y. Price, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 