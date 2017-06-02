Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226002
Date Died
July 28, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 7, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Rosemary Sanders
12013 Imperial Avenue
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Thursday, July 28, 2016

Applicant

Stephanie Sanders
14612 Reddington Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 226002—Estate of Rosemary Sanders. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
