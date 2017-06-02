Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226003
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
April 26, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Mary Maxine Lynch
16105 Rowena
Cleveland OH 44137

Date Died :Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Applicant

Fatima Williams
19193 Lakeshore
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 226003—Estate of Mary Maxine Lynch. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.
