Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226003
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- April 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Mary Maxine Lynch
16105 RowenaCleveland OH 44137
Date Died :Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Applicant
Fatima Williams
19193 LakeshoreCleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226003—Estate of Mary Maxine Lynch. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.
