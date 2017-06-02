Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226010
Date Died
June 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lois M. Dunlap
6196 Firwood Road
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Carol A. Koches
19415 Thornridge Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Tuesday, June 7, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226010—Estate of Carol A. Koches. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
