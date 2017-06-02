Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226010
- Date Died
- June 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lois M. Dunlap
6196 Firwood RoadMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Carol A. Koches
19415 Thornridge AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Tuesday, June 7, 2016
Text2017 EST 226010—Estate of Carol A. Koches. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
