Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226017
- Date Died
- April 18, 2011
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Roberta O'bell
One Bratenahl Place, #1301Bratenahl OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Malbasa & Associates
13405 Lake Shore Blvd
Cleveland OH 44110
Decedent
Albert F. Knovich
3827 Covington Rd.South Euclid OH 44121-2969
Date Died :Monday, April 18, 2011
Text2017 EST 226017—Estate of Albert F. Knovich. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. S. H. Malbasa, atty.
About your information and the public record.