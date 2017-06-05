Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226017
Date Died
April 18, 2011
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Roberta O'bell
One Bratenahl Place, #1301
Bratenahl OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Stephanie Helen Malbasa
Malbasa & Associates
13405 Lake Shore Blvd
Cleveland OH 44110

Decedent

Albert F. Knovich
3827 Covington Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121-2969

Date Died :Monday, April 18, 2011

Text

2017 EST 226017—Estate of Albert F. Knovich. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. S. H. Malbasa, atty.
