Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226024
Date Died
November 20, 2011
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

John Harrell
28460 Westlake Village Drive, Apt. D2
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy John Howard
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Jacqueline T. Harrell
28550 Westlake Village Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Sunday, November 20, 2011

Commissioner

Timothy Howard
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 226024—Estate of Jacqueline T. Harrell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
