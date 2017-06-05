Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226024
- Date Died
- November 20, 2011
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
John Harrell
28460 Westlake Village Drive, Apt. D2Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Jacqueline T. Harrell
28550 Westlake Village DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Sunday, November 20, 2011
Commissioner
Timothy Howard
8224 Mentor Ave.Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 226024—Estate of Jacqueline T. Harrell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
