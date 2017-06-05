Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226029
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Mary Ellen Nasierowski
6380 South CanterburyParma OH 44129
Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Applicant
Irene Alaimo
25967 Rose RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Fiduciary
Irene Alaimo
25967 Rose RoadWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Text2017 EST 226029—Estate of Mary Ellen Nasierowski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. A. Leikin, atty.
About your information and the public record.