Date Filed Monday, June 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226029 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died December 21, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226029—Estate of Mary Ellen Nasierowski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. A. Leikin, atty.