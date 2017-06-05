Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226029
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
December 21, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Mary Ellen Nasierowski
6380 South Canterbury
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Applicant

Irene Alaimo
25967 Rose Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Allan Leikin
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Fiduciary

Irene Alaimo
25967 Rose Road
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Allan Leikin
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Text

2017 EST 226029—Estate of Mary Ellen Nasierowski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. A. Leikin, atty.
