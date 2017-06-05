Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226031
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 29, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Linda M. Mains
13301 Maplebrook Trail
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Gwen Perry
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256

Ward

Nathan H. Mains
13301 Maplebrook Trail
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 GRD 226031—Re: Nathan H. Mains. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. G. Perry, atty.
