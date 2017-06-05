Date Filed Monday, June 5, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226031 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 29, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 226031—Re: Nathan H. Mains. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. G. Perry, atty.