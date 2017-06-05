Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226031
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 29, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Linda M. Mains
13301 Maplebrook TrailStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Ward
Nathan H. Mains
13301 Maplebrook TrailStrongsville OH 44136
Text2017 GRD 226031—Re: Nathan H. Mains. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. G. Perry, atty.
