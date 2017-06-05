Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226032
- Date Died
- April 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Richard Hajduk
9160 Devonshire DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Monday, April 17, 2017
Applicant
Laverne M. Hajduk
9160 Devonshire DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 226032—Estate of Richard Hajduk. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
About your information and the public record.