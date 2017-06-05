Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226032
Date Died
April 17, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Richard Hajduk
9160 Devonshire Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Monday, April 17, 2017

Applicant

Laverne M. Hajduk
9160 Devonshire Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 226032—Estate of Richard Hajduk. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
