Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226034
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Kathryn T. Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., #305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Ward
Loretta Huckabee
5625 Emerald Ridge ParkwaySolon OH 44139
Text2017 GRD 226034—Re: Loretta Huckabee. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
