Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226041
Bond
1
Date Died
May 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Paula Thomas
15976 Maureen Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Edward Shields
Daniel E. Shields
1501 Westwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Arthur W. Wilson
9010 Memphis Villas Blvd.
Brooklyn OH 44144

Fiduciary

Paula Thomas
15976 Maureen Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Daniel Edward Shields
Daniel E. Shields
1501 Westwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 226041—Estate of Arthur W. Wilson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. E. Shields, atty.
