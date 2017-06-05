Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226041
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- May 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Paula Thomas
15976 Maureen DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel E. Shields
1501 Westwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Arthur W. Wilson
9010 Memphis Villas Blvd.Brooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Friday, May 12, 2017
Fiduciary
Paula Thomas
15976 Maureen DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Daniel E. Shields
1501 Westwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 226041—Estate of Arthur W. Wilson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. E. Shields, atty.
