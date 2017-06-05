Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226043
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 29, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Jennifer Hernanskey
3715 W. 42nd StreetCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Shapero & Green, LLC
25101 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Ward
Kyle Palsa
3715 W. 42nd StreetCleveland OH 44109
Text2017 GRD 226043—Re: Kyle Palsa. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. S. C. Burke, atty.
