Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226043
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 29, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Jennifer Hernanskey
3715 W. 42nd Street
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Sean Coulson Burke
Shapero & Green, LLC
25101 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Ward

Kyle Palsa
3715 W. 42nd Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 GRD 226043—Re: Kyle Palsa. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. S. C. Burke, atty.
