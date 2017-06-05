Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226044
Date Died
October 26, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Eugene Difranco
7613 Pelham Drive
Chesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Therese Sweeney Drake
Therese Sweeney Drake LLC
4081 Conover Road
Cleveland OH 44118-3801

Decedent

James M. Difranco
1663 Lyndhurst Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226044—Estate of James M. Difranco. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. S. Drake, atty.
