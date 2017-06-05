Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226044
- Date Died
- October 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Eugene Difranco
7613 Pelham DriveChesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Therese Sweeney Drake LLC
4081 Conover Road
Cleveland OH 44118-3801
Decedent
James M. Difranco
1663 Lyndhurst RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Text2017 EST 226044—Estate of James M. Difranco. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. S. Drake, atty.
About your information and the public record.