Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226045
Date Died
July 15, 2014
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Theresa Leasure
2027 Arthur Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Ann Frances Wenneman
Ann F. Wenneman, Esq,, LLC
3420 Wooster Rd., Apt. 420
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Gerald Leasure
2027 Arthur Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 226045—Estate of Gerald Leasure. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. F. Wenneman, atty.
