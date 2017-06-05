Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226046
- Date Died
- March 23, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 19, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Karen Fronczak
6182 Lake Street - P.o. Box 107Kingsville OH 44048
Applicant's Attorney
Smith & Miller
36 W Jefferson Ste 1
Jefferson OH 44047-0176
Decedent
Loretta Fronczak
12804 Oakview Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Thursday, March 23, 2017
Text2017 EST 226046—Estate of Loretta Fronczak. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. B. Smith, atty.
