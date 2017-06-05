Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226046
Date Died
March 23, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 19, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Karen Fronczak
6182 Lake Street - P.o. Box 107
Kingsville OH 44048
Applicant's Attorney
Kyle Bradley Smith
Smith & Miller
36 W Jefferson Ste 1
Jefferson OH 44047-0176

Decedent

Loretta Fronczak
12804 Oakview Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Thursday, March 23, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226046—Estate of Loretta Fronczak. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. B. Smith, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 