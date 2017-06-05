Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226048
- Date Died
- February 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Ronald J. Pasciak
9276 Usher RoadOlmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017
Applicant
Gloria J. Pasciak
9276 Usher RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 226048—Estate of Ronald J. Pasciak. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
