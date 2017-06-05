Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226048
Date Died
February 5, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Ronald J. Pasciak
9276 Usher Road
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017

Applicant

Gloria J. Pasciak
9276 Usher Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
James Joseph Komorowski
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 226048—Estate of Ronald J. Pasciak. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
