Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226050
- Date Died
- April 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Camilo B. Martinez
5496 Clarendon DriveSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Monday, April 24, 2017
Applicant
Michael E. Martinez
17640 South Woodland RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226050—Estate of Camilo B. Martinez. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. M. Vary, atty.
