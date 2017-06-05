Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226050
Date Died
April 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Camilo B. Martinez
5496 Clarendon Drive
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Monday, April 24, 2017

Applicant

Michael E. Martinez
17640 South Woodland Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Jaclyn Lara Matayoshi Vary
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226050—Estate of Camilo B. Martinez. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. M. Vary, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 