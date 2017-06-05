Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226052
Date Died
December 31, 2011
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Dennis Mccarthy
17305 Milburn Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Francis Cleary
Edward F. Cleary
20800 Center Ridge Rd
Rocky River OH 44116-4306

Decedent

Carolyn Mccarthy
17305 Milburn Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Saturday, December 31, 2011

Text

2017 EST 226052—Estate of Carolyn McCarthy. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. F. Cleary, atty.
