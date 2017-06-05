Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226052
- Date Died
- December 31, 2011
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Dennis Mccarthy
17305 Milburn Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Edward F. Cleary
20800 Center Ridge Rd
Rocky River OH 44116-4306
Decedent
Carolyn Mccarthy
17305 Milburn Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Saturday, December 31, 2011
Text2017 EST 226052—Estate of Carolyn McCarthy. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. F. Cleary, atty.
