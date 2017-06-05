Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226053
Date Died
January 28, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Michael S. Hybel
5928 Brecksville Rd.
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
David Stanley Grendel
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Stanley J. Hybel
5928 Brecksville Rd.
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Saturday, January 28, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226053—Estate of Stanley J. Hybel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
