Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226053
- Date Died
- January 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Michael S. Hybel
5928 Brecksville Rd.Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Stanley J. Hybel
5928 Brecksville Rd.Independence OH 44131
Date Died :Saturday, January 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 226053—Estate of Stanley J. Hybel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
