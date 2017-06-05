Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226055
Date Died
May 14, 2012
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Joanne M. Egyud
1718 Hillside Rd.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David Stanley Grendel
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Thomas N. Walker
6952 Broadview Rd.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Monday, May 14, 2012

Text

2017 EST 226055—Estate of Thomas N. Walker. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 