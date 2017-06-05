Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226055
- Date Died
- May 14, 2012
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Joanne M. Egyud
1718 Hillside Rd.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Thomas N. Walker
6952 Broadview Rd.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Monday, May 14, 2012
Text2017 EST 226055—Estate of Thomas N. Walker. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
