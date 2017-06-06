Date Filed Tuesday, June 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226056 Date Died September 23, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 19, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226056—Estate of Gloria Ann Simmons. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. B. McCoy, atty.