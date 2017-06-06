Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226056
- Date Died
- September 23, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 19, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Gloria Ann Simmons
5695 Dunham RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, September 23, 2016
Applicant
Timothy N. Toma
33977 Chardon Road #100Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Text2017 EST 226056—Estate of Gloria Ann Simmons. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. B. McCoy, atty.
