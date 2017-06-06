Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226056
Date Died
September 23, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 19, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Gloria Ann Simmons
5695 Dunham Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, September 23, 2016

Applicant

Timothy N. Toma
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Breanne Kimes
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 226056—Estate of Gloria Ann Simmons. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. B. McCoy, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 