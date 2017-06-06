Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226057
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
David Mayer
6203 West 130th StreetParma OH 44130
Plaintiff
David Mayer
14701 Detroit Avenue, #555Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Defendant
Dennis G. Kennedy
2079 East Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Helen Mayer
4387 West 157th Street, c/o Westpark Healthcare CenterCleveland OH 44107
Text2017 ADV 226057—David Mayer vs Helen Mayer, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
