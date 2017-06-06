Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226061
Bond
1
Date Died
April 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elena Kortovich
4300 Pine Forest Dr.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Applicant

Joann Gubanich
4300 Pine Forest Dr.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Fiduciary

Joann Gubanich
4300 Pine Forest Dr.
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226061—Estate of Elena Kortovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
