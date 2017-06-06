Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226061
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- April 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elena Kortovich
4300 Pine Forest Dr.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Applicant
Joann Gubanich
4300 Pine Forest Dr.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Fiduciary
Joann Gubanich
4300 Pine Forest Dr.Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 226061—Estate of Elena Kortovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
