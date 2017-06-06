Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226062
- Date Died
- December 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Jonathan Taylor
5205 Crofton Ave.Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald S. Marshek Co. LPA
27600 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere Village OH 44122
Decedent
Jonathan Scott Taylor
5205 Crofton Ave.Solon OH 44139
Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Text2017 EST 226062—Estate of Jonathan Scott Taylor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. S. Marshek, atty.
