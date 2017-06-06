Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226062
Date Died
December 14, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Jonathan Taylor
5205 Crofton Ave.
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Stuart Marshek
Ronald S. Marshek Co. LPA
27600 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere Village OH 44122

Decedent

Jonathan Scott Taylor
5205 Crofton Ave.
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226062—Estate of Jonathan Scott Taylor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. S. Marshek, atty.
