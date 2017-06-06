Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226064
- Date Died
- February 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kimberly Hayda-Korfant
7075 Ravenswood DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Frances M. Hayda
1703 Winchester DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017
Fiduciary
Kimberly Hayda-Korfant
7075 Ravenswood DriveParma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 226064—Estate of Frances M. Hayda. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
