Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226064
Date Died
February 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kimberly Hayda-Korfant
7075 Ravenswood Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Frances M. Hayda
1703 Winchester Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017

Fiduciary

Kimberly Hayda-Korfant
7075 Ravenswood Drive
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226064—Estate of Frances M. Hayda. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
