Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226065
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Jun 13, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Muriel Claxton
14801 Naples Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 9th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 226065—Adult Protective Services vs Muriel Claxton. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
