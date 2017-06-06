Date Filed Tuesday, June 6, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV226065 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Jun 13, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 226065—Adult Protective Services vs Muriel Claxton. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.