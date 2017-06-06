Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226065
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJun 13, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Muriel Claxton
14801 Naples AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 9th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 226065—Adult Protective Services vs Muriel Claxton. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.