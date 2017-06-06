Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226066
- Date Died
- May 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Gino Caroscio
6710 Winona CircleMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Eric R Hoffman Attorney at Law
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Decedent
Annunzio Caroscio
13730 Arrowhead TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, May 20, 2017
Text2017 EST 226066—Estate of Annunzio Caroscio. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. R. Hoffman, atty.
About your information and the public record.