Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226067
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Jun 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Willie Nix
7401 Woodland Rd. #311
Cleveland OH 44104

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 226067—Adult Protective Services vs Willie Nix. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 