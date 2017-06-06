Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226067
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJun 15, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Willie Nix
7401 Woodland Rd. #311Cleveland OH 44104
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 226067—Adult Protective Services vs Willie Nix. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
