Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226072
- Date Died
- March 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Catherine M. Moore
22385 Macbeth AvenueFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Applicant
Barabara J. Moore
22385 Macbeth AvenuieFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
21875 Addington Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Barabara J. Moore
22385 Macbeth AvenuieFairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
21875 Addington Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 226072—Estate of Catherine M. Moore. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. E. Talty, atty.
About your information and the public record.