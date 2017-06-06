Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226072
Date Died
March 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Catherine M. Moore
22385 Macbeth Avenue
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Applicant

Barabara J. Moore
22385 Macbeth Avenuie
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick Edward Talty
21875 Addington Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Barabara J. Moore
22385 Macbeth Avenuie
Fairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Patrick Edward Talty
21875 Addington Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 226072—Estate of Catherine M. Moore. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. E. Talty, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 