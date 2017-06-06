Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226075
- Date Died
- October 17, 2012
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Douglas W. Mclean
27097 Oakwood CircleOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant
Marjorie Mclean
20375 Center Ridge Road; #310Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
W Schulz Law
27352 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 226075—Estate of Douglas W. McLean. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. W. J. Schulz, atty.
