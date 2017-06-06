Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226075
Date Died
October 17, 2012
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Douglas W. Mclean
27097 Oakwood Circle
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Applicant

Marjorie Mclean
20375 Center Ridge Road; #310
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
William James Schulz
W Schulz Law
27352 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 226075—Estate of Douglas W. McLean. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. W. J. Schulz, atty.
