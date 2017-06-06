Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226081
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 24, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Reagan Suzanne Pazol
14250 Larchmere Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant
Richard D. Pazol
14250 Larchmere Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Old Name
Lexi Suzanne Pazol
14250 Larchmere Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 MSC 226081—Re: Lexi Suzanne Pazol. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
