Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226083
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 20, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Marquel Keaton
1615 E. 33rd StreetCleveland OH 44114
Applicant
Marquel Keaton
1615 E. 33rd StreetCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Tsilimos, Dolesh and Pena, LLC
7000 Fitzwater Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 GRD 226083—Re: Marquel Keaton Jr. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. S. Kan, atty.
