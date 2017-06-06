Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226083
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 20, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Marquel Keaton
1615 E. 33rd Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Applicant

Marquel Keaton
1615 E. 33rd Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Karin Shih Kan
Tsilimos, Dolesh and Pena, LLC
7000 Fitzwater Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 GRD 226083—Re: Marquel Keaton Jr. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. S. Kan, atty.
