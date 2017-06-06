Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226086
- Date Died
- May 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Keith A. Belock
1240 Township Road 350Toronto OH 43964
Applicant's Attorney
Robert S. Rosplock
4230 Route 306
Willoughby OH 44094-9204
Decedent
Margaret L. Belock
5885 Monica LaneGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Monday, May 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 226086—Estate of Margaret L. Belock. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Rosplock, atty.
