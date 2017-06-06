Date Filed Tuesday, June 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226087 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died February 21, 2009 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226087—Estate of Mildred Walker. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. S. Grendel, atty.