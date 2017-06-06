Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226087
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- February 21, 2009
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Joanne M. Egyud
1718 Hillside Rd.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Mildred Walker
6952 Broadview Rd.Parma OH 44134
