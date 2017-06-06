Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226087
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
February 21, 2009
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Joanne M. Egyud
1718 Hillside Rd.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David Stanley Grendel
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Mildred Walker
6952 Broadview Rd.
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 226087—Estate of Mildred Walker. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. S. Grendel, atty.
