Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226088
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 11, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Rosie Weatherspoon
8920 Carnegie Avenue
Cleveland OH 44106

Other

Thomas Scully
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Mary Cockrell
13218 Durkee Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 226088—Re: Rosie Weatherspoon. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
