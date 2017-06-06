Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226088
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 11, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Rosie Weatherspoon
8920 Carnegie AvenueCleveland OH 44106
Other
Thomas Scully
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Mary Cockrell
13218 Durkee StreetCleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 226088—Re: Rosie Weatherspoon. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
