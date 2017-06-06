Date Filed Tuesday, June 6, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226088 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 11, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226088—Re: Rosie Weatherspoon. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.