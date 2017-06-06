Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226089
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$3,600,000.00
Date Died
May 16, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Catherine R. Lewis
89 Adams Street
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Applicant

Michael A. Walczak
275 Eastland Road
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Jennifer Ruth Loan
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226089—Estate of Catherine R. Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $3,600,000.00. J. R. Loan, atty.
