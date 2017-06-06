Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226089
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $3,600,000.00
- Date Died
- May 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Catherine R. Lewis
89 Adams StreetBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Applicant
Michael A. Walczak
275 Eastland RoadBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226089—Estate of Catherine R. Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $3,600,000.00. J. R. Loan, atty.
