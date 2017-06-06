Date Filed Tuesday, June 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226089 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $3,600,000.00 Date Died May 16, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226089—Estate of Catherine R. Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $3,600,000.00. J. R. Loan, atty.