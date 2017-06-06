Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226090
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 3, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Dimetra Blakeley
25170 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Thursday, November 3, 2016

Applicant

Bonita Blakeley
907 East 209th Street
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 226090—Estate of Dimetra Blakeley. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. S. Lipman, atty.
