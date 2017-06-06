Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226090
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Dimetra Blakeley
25170 Lakeshore Blvd.Euclid OH 44132
Date Died :Thursday, November 3, 2016
Applicant
Bonita Blakeley
907 East 209th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 226090—Estate of Dimetra Blakeley. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. S. Lipman, atty.
