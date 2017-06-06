Date Filed Tuesday, June 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226090 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died November 3, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 226090—Estate of Dimetra Blakeley. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. S. Lipman, atty.