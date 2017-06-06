Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226091
Date Died
November 6, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Marita Tichy
9500 Sharon Lane
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Terrance J. Tichy
9500 Sharon Lane
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 226091—Estate of Terrance J. Tichy Sr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
