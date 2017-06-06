Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226091
- Date Died
- November 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Marita Tichy
9500 Sharon LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Terrance J. Tichy
9500 Sharon LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Sunday, November 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 226091—Estate of Terrance J. Tichy Sr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
