Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226092
- Date Died
- October 4, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 24, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Jimmy W. Noble
20101 Lanbury AvenueWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Text2017 EST 226092—Estate of Jimmy W. Noble. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
