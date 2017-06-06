Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226092
Date Died
October 4, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Jimmy W. Noble
20101 Lanbury Avenue
Warrensville Heights OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226092—Estate of Jimmy W. Noble. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
