Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226093
Date Died
May 11, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Roy W. B. Riggle
4778 Bentwood Dr.
Brooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Roy B. Riggle
10513 Fidelity Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Wednesday, May 11, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226093—Estate of Roy B. Riggle Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 