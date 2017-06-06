Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226093
- Date Died
- May 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Roy W. B. Riggle
4778 Bentwood Dr.Brooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Roy B. Riggle
10513 Fidelity Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Text2017 EST 226093—Estate of Roy B. Riggle Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
